Jennifer Lopez Smears Trump as ‘Biggest Adversary America Has Internally Ever Had’ at Kamala Rally

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez launched a wild smear against former President Donald Trump on Thursday, calling him “the biggest adversary America has internally ever had.”

Jennifer Lopez — who is the former girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs — appeared alongside Kamala Harris at a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she played the race card by trashing Trump as a bigot while failing to list one accomplishment that would qualify Kamala Harris for the White House.

Instead, she attempted to rally Puerto Ricans in Nevada around Kamala Harris by rehashing comedian Tony Hinchliffe’s “garbage” joke from Sunday.

“I know what that can feel like and I wouldn’t do it to my worst enemy, or even when facing the biggest adversary I think America has internally ever had,” she said. “But over Kamala Harris’ entire career, she has proven to us who she is. She has shown up for us every day, for the people. And it’s time for us to show up for her.”

Lopez failed to mention Kamala Harris’ role in sending consumer prices skyrocketing to record levels, forcing tens of millions of American households to scrounge in order to afford groceries, rent, and insurance. She also omitted Kamala Harris’ responsibility for the disaster at the southern border, which has resulted in an unprecedented tidal wave of illegal immigration that has flooded cities around the country.

In her appeal to Nevada voters, Lopez relied on vague, feel-good emotions to sell Kamala Harris. Later, Lopez added: “You can’t even spell American without Rican.”

Jennifer Lopez’s endorsement of Kamala Harris is already provoking a backlash as numerous commenters have noted that she once dated Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in prison as he faces a mountain of sexual assault charges relating to his Hollywood “freak off” orgies.

