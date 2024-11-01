Pro-Kamala Actor Billy Eichner’s Anti-Trump Rant at Undecided Voters Backfires: ‘Trump It is! Thanks Billy’

Actor Billy Eichner’s anti-Trump rant at undecided voters appeared to backfire, as social media users reacted to it by saying they would be voting for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

“I’m getting a lot of texts and feeling a lot of people panicking, and then other people saying, ‘No, no, no don’t panic,’ and I think those people are wrong. It is time to fucking panic, okay? And not just panic, but to do something about it,” Eichner began in a video.

“Polls are not good. I’m just gonna be blunt. I don’t work for the Kamala campaign. I’m just gonna call it like I see it, the polls are not good. Trump has the momentum,” the Bros star continued.

After going on an anti-Trump diatribe, Eichner went on to lament that he has heard people saying, “I hate him, but I don’t know if I can vote for her.”

“What the fuck are you talking about? Please, get involved. He is a danger to the physical safety of American citizens everywhere,” the actor proclaimed. “He is very, very dangerous, and not in the cool fucking way that some of his fucking fanboys think he is.”

Watch Below:

“People are going to be like, ‘Billy Eichner is yelling at us to vote,’ great, you can be annoyed at me, but that’s not the point,” Eichner continued. “We can’t let what happened with Hillary in 2016 happen again.”

“I can feel it, I was out talking to voters yesterday, I did not like the vibe,” the actor added. “So, please, do what you can, because we will live to regret it if we don’t — even the people voting for him will live to regret it.”

But Eichner’s anti-Trump rant seemed to have the opposite affect he intended.

While the actor turned off the ability for social media users to comment on his Instagram post, his followers nonetheless took to other social media platforms to inform the comedian that they will be voting for Trump.

“Trump it is! Thanks Billy,” one social media user wrote on TikTok.

“I agree with Billy Trump 2024!!” another said.

“Just voted with this incredible momentum in California,” a third disclosed.

“Has Billy made any comments about the Doug [Emhoff] slugging a woman story or nah?” another inquired on X.

“Is it bad that I enjoy watching these people melt down in their delusional rants?” another asked. “Seriously, I can watch people like this all day, I think it is some of the best comedy around nowadays.”

“It is panic time indeed! For them,” another remarked. “That said, we need to take nothing for granted. You can never have enough votes. Especially against cheaters like the Democrats.”

Elon Musk also reacted to Eichner’s anti-Trump rant, writing, “And they don’t even realize how big the loss will be yet.”

Doing the opposite of the what celebrities demand of voters has become somewhat of a trend in this year’s election, noted Daily Mail, which cited talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s 19-minute rant against Trump prompting viewers to declare they would now be supporting the 45th president.

“I was on the fence, but since Hollywood elites like Jimmy Kimmel are supporting Harris, I’ll cast a vote for Trump,” one social media user commented.

Trump currently holds a three-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris, with data suggesting that the 45th president has gained support among independent and undecided voters.

Recent data revealed that Trump’s approval rating is closer to 50 percent, and Republican candidates are ahead of Democrats in down ballot races.

