Singer Jelly Roll and his team made a caring gesture on Friday in Charleston, West Virginia, to neighbors in need.

The musician gave a concert at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and wanted to go the extra mile to make sure leftover food for his crew went to those who are hungry, WOWK reported.

In a social media post on Friday, the local Salvation Army expressed its gratitude for the kindness toward the people it serves.

“Shouting THANK YOU to Jelly Roll and the non-profit Musically Fed for donating food from their catering service. The food will be used to pack meals to be served to our homeless clients,” the group said:

Caseworker Vandy Justice said, “This is a great opportunity to give some of our most vulnerable clients a nice surprise meal in addition to the other food they are given.”

Musically Fed partners with venues, musicians, and promoters to make sure backstage meals do not go to waste.

Social media users praised Jelly Roll for his thoughtfulness, one person writing, “Well done! He is a good guy.”

“That is so awesome of jelly roll,” another user commented, while someone else said, “He is amazing!”

The news comes as inflation has driven prices higher for people trying to make ends meet in the Biden-Harris (D) administration’s economy.