Panic: Kamala Campaign Deploys Hollywood Celebrities to Encourage Swing State Voters to Stay in Line

The Kamala Harris campaign has deployed a bevy of Hollywood celebrities on election night to encourage swing state voters — especially college kids — to remain in line as polls close. Stars including Jennifer Garner, Josh Gad, Demi Lovato, and Paul Rudd are pulling late-night duty on Tuesday, providing morale boosters to students in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Nevada.

Jennifer Garner, who has been crisscrossing the country for Kamala Harris in recent weeks, was expected to put in a Facetime call with Villanova students, while Disney’s Frozen star Josh Gad does the same for Lehigh students, according to the campaign.

Paul Rudd put in an actual appearance at Temple University in Philadelphia late Tuesday, handing out bottled water to voters and posing with fans.

Singer Demi Lovato was expected to put in a Facetime call with University of Nevada, Las Vegas, students late Tuesday.

The Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin appeared to be rallying students in Wisconsin at UW-Whitewater.

Hollywood celebrities have played an outsized role in final days of the Kamala Harris campaign, with an ever-expanding roster of wealthy A-list stars trying to convince voters to cast their ballots for the Harris-Walz tickey.

