‘The Morning Show’ Star Mark Duplass Fears ‘World Will Come to an End’ in Musical Ode to Kamala Harris

Apple’s The Morning Show actor Mark Duplass is the latest Hollywood star to exhibit signs of emotional distress on Election Day, warning that “the world will come to an end” in a bizarre new musical ode to Kamala Harris he posted to social media.

In the short video, a dour and typically disheveled Mark Duplass performs a guitar solo to Kamala Harris, whom he said he has voted for. “Women of the world, take over,” he sings. “If you don’t, the world will come to an end.”

It remains unclear what his invitation for “women of the world” to “take over” would entail, though he appeared to be encouraging women to cast their votes for Kamala Harris.

Multiple celebrities have shown signs of emotional distress during the final days of the election cycle.

Bette Midler suggested drinking Drano in the event that former President Donald Trump wins, while Oprah Winfrey fearmongered at a Kamala Harris rally in Philadelphia on Monday evening, telling women if they did not show up to vote they might never get the chance again.

Hollywood stars have released a mind-boggling blitz of endorsements for Kamala Harris in the month leading up to Election Day in what appeared to be a deliberate attempt to flood the media with non-stop positive coverage of her campaign.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com