Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Star Bette Midler Suggests Drinking Drano if Trump Wins

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler appears to be coping poorly on Election Day, suggesting drinking Drano in the event that former President Donald Trump wins.

Bette Midler posted a photo to X showing a bottle of Drano clog remover with a Post-It sticker reading “Trump Wins.” Next to it is a bottle of what looks to be Korbel champagne, with a sticker reading “Kamala Wins.”

Bette Midler has spent a great deal of 2024 lashing out against Trump and his supporters on social media.

Earlier this year, the actress suggested that President Joe Biden arrest Republican members of Congress and allow the FBI to use deadly force in order regain Democrat House majority.

She even pushed the false claim that Hillary Clinton has never questioned election results, ignoring the fact that Hillary Clinton called the first Trump administration “illegitimate” and was a main architect of the Russia collusion hoax.

Hollywood stars have released a mind-boggling blitz of endorsements for Kamala Harris in the month leading up to Election Day.

Bette Midler isn’t the only star who appears to be coping poorly with the possibility of Trump returning to the White House.

As Breitbart News reported, Oprah Winfrey fearmongered at a Kamala Harris rally in Philadelphia on Monday evening, telling women if they did not show up to vote they might never get the chance again.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com