Kamala Harris Surrogate Cardi B Melts Down over Trump Victory: ‘This Is Why Some of Y’all States Be Getting Hurricanes’

“Wet Ass Pussy” rapper and Kamala Harris supporter Cardi B lashed out at Trump voters over the President-elect’s resounding victory on Tuesday, claiming in a since-deleted video: “This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes.”

Cardi B’s insult appeared directed at voters in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida — all of which went to President-elect Donald Trump on election night.

Her words are especially ill-timed as many residents in the western part of North Carolina are still recovering from the devastation brought by Hurricane Helene.

The rapper posted the video to her X account and quickly deleted it, though it has been re-posted by other accounts. She used a filter to conceal her face in the video.

Cardi B expressed her growing despair over Kamala Harris’ electoral chances throughout election night, at one point declaring, “We need a Hail Mary.”

She also posted another video to Instagram Live, as Trump appeared poised for victory.

“I just hope she knows no matter what happens tonight, millions of people are proud of her,” she said. “Women around the world are proud of her. Women of color are proud of her.”

As Breitbart News reported, Cardi B endorsed Kamala Harris last week at a rally in Wisconsin. The rapper declared, “I believe every word that comes out of her mouth.”

On Tuesday, Trump flipped Wisconsin red, winning the state after Joe Biden narrowly took it four years ago.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com