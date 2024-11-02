Cardi B Endorses Kamala After Vowing Not to Endorse ‘No F**king Presidents No More’ Because Biden ‘Really F**ked’ Up America

“Wet Ass Pussy” rapper Cardi B is facing ridicule after she endorsed Kamala Harris at a Wisconsin rally on Friday — with numerous commenters noting that not long ago, she swore she would not endorse “no fucking presidents no more” after being burned by President Joe Biden.

In an extremely awkward moment, Cardi B addressed Friday’s rally in Milwaukee by reading a prepared statement from a smartphone after the teleprompters appeared to malfunction. The rapper said she wasn’t planning to endorse a candidate until Harris replaced Biden.

“I believe every word that comes out of her mouth,” Cardi B said.

“I did not have faith in any candidate until she joined the race and said the things that I wanted to hear, that I wanted to see next in this country.”

But Cardi B appeared to go off-script at one point, sounding a warning to Kamala Harris about high consumer prices, which have been plaguing American households under her administration.

“The cost of food and the cost of living is too high. Damn, even high for me,” the rapper said, before touting Harris’s plan to prevent “price gouging” — or, socialist-style price controls that are widely expected to create widespread food shortages.

“And she told me that in my face, and she betta not lie to me in my face!”

As Breitbart News reported last year, Cardi B promised she would not endorse any presidential candidates after her bad experience endorsing Biden in 2020.

That year, Cardi B endorsed Biden in an interview for Elle magazine in which she got the candidate to promise free health insurance and college tuition. But last year, she clearly had experienced a complete reversal when it came to the 46th president.

“We are really, really, really fucked right now,” she said on social media. Later, she added: “I’m not endorsing no fucking president no more,” charging that while New York City is facing severe budget cuts, “Joe Biden’s talking about, ‘Yeah, we can fund two wars.”

Now commenters are remarking on Cardi B’s drastically lowered expectations — from free college tuition to affordable eggs and milk.

