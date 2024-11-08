Kathy Griffin Blames Kamala Harris’s Loss on Taylor Swift in Unhinged Rant

Comedian Kathy Griffin blamed singer Taylor Swift for Vice President Kamala Harris’s bruising loss to President-elect Donald Trump in an unhinged rant on social media.

“I know this will get me in trouble, but I really, really wish Taylor Swift had done an event with Vice President Harris in Pennsylvania two months ago,” she said towards the end of her rant.

She softened her accusation, adding, “Okay, I just have to say that because she is so powerful, and it’s not fair that the weight of the world should be on a pop star shoulders. I just did not realize how racist and misogynistic America still is.”

While Swift endorsed Harris in an Instagram post, she never performed for Harris in Pennsylvania, where she grew up.

There was some speculation that she might appear at Harris’s final Pennsylvania rally, but she was, instead, supporting her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce as he played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trump flipped Pennsylvania, which went for Biden in 2020.

Griffin also fearmongered during her rant, telling various groups of people they would not be safe and that the “other team wants to, like, kill trans people and have more guns in grade schools.”

She said Trump’s win would usher in a “fascistic society and dictator.”

“I’m not being hyperbolic. I’m not being dramatic,” she said.

She claimed that certain people would no longer be safe to walk down the street.

“Gays, you may not be safe. So to be gay in America, much less trans, because they’re obsessed with trans people, to be LGBT in America is not going to be a safe thing anymore. So to be a woman in America will be even less safe than it already is,”she said.

“So take care of each other. Have plans. Make sure you know how to gather support if you’re afraid to walk down the street. You know, get more politically active, not sure what’s going to happen in my lifetime, but the kids will figure it out.”

