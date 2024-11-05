Television mogul Oprah Winfrey fearmongered at a Kamala Harris rally in Philadelphia on Monday evening, telling women if they did not show up to vote they might never get the chance again.

Winfrey told the audience she was hiking on Sunday and met a woman named Angela who said she was going to sit the election out.

She said she told Angela, “We don’t get to sit this one out. If we don’t show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again.”

Winfrey also said if women did not make sure the people in their lives could get to the polls, “that is a mistake.”

“Deciding not to decide that is most definitely a vote to let other people control your future,” she continued.

She said about Harris before introducing singer Will.I.Am, “She sees us, and she will do her mighty best to serve all of us. I believe we can do that, and I know she can do that, yes she can, yes she can, yes she can, and to say it and sing it and drive that message home.”

