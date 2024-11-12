Dennis Quaid, Chris Pratt, Gary Sinise, Among Celebrities Honoring Veterans

Hollywood stars from Dennis Quaid to Gary Sinise to Cole Hauser publicly honored America’s soldiers on this Veteran’s Day.

Speaking with Fox News, actor Dennis Quaid, who played Ronald Reagan in the recent film honoring the former president and who endorsed Trump in the 2024 election, said we all need to take time and honor veterans, adding that it should be Veteran’s Week.

“It’s really a time to honor veterans and take time out,” Quaid said. “I like it that it’s Veterans Week. We have made more than just a day of it because those guys deserve the whole year [for] what they do for us.”

Gary Sinise told Fox News that he began working toward the betterment of veterans following his role as the wounded Vietnam veteran Lt. Dan in the 1994 Best Picture winner Forrest Gump.

“There was a lot of steps along the way that sort of galvanized into a full-time mission. I think that the turning point into just tremendous action with regards to supporting the men and women who serve our country was with Sept. 11th, 2001,” he said.

“I just felt the need to do something. So I started visiting the troops and going out there, and then I started volunteering for other nonprofits that were supporting them. I’d try to help them raise money and awareness and … at a certain point, it was just clear that I needed to start my own organization,” he added.

Marvel star Chris Pratt, per usual, posted on his Instagram in support of veterans while encouraging his followers to watch Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplains Journey.

“This Veteran’s Day, I’m honoring all of the men and women who served our country. Celebrate those who have made the ultimate sacrifice by going to see Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplains Journey,” wrote Pratt. “As an executive producer, this movie means so much to me, and it does and exceptional job of showcasing just how important their lives and service are. We honor you today and every day.”

Actor Cole Hauser (Yellowstone, Good Will Hunting) talked about growing close to a young veteran at age 26 when visiting Walter Reed Army Medical Center through his working with the Tunnel of Towers Foundation and the Warrior Foundation.

“About three months after I got him out of it, Walter Reed, and tried to help with not only his education but also a place to stay, he ended up taking his own life,” Hauser told Fox News. “I think that just absolutely changed my feeling[s]. I can’t allow this to happen on my watch anymore. There has to be people like me who are or are doing these things to raise awareness. And so that really affected me.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.