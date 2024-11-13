Watch: Martha Stewart Pushes Away Drew Barrymore During Talkshow Appearance — ‘You’re the Wrong Gender’

Talkshow host Drew Barrymore’s touchy-feely approach to her guests didn’t sit well with Martha Stewart on Tuesday. The homemaking diva appeared extremely uncomfortable when Barrymore began stroking her arm and back during the interview, prompting Stewart to physically push her away.

“You’re the wrong gender,” Stewart said.

Martha Stewart appeared on Barrymore’s syndicated talkshow Tuesday to promote her latest cookbook. At one point, Barrymore drew closer to Stewart and asked if anything made her feel “soft and gooey.”

Stewart appeared perplexed and repeated back the question. Barrymore then proceeded to touch Stewart’s shoulder. “Soft and gooey treatment,” Barrymore said. “When you’re treated like a lady.”

“Yes, it’s nice,” Stewart awkwardly replied, as Barrymore began stroking her arm and back.

Stewart then cut Barrymore off, saying, “You’re the wrong gender,” while pushing her away.

The incident has reinforced the public perception that Martha Stewart is cold and hostile to intimacy.

At the same time, it has also highlighted Barrymore’s frequent tendency to invade her guests’ private space by touching them and even sitting on their laps.

Martha Stewart, who is now 82, is the subject of a new Netflix documentary that delves into her personal life and business success. It also explores her stint in jail in 2004 for lying about her ImClone stock trade.

