‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Gushes over Liz Cheney’s Attacks on Trump: ‘We Should Applaud Her’

Actor Kevin Costner is smitten with Liz Cheney and her increasingly acerbic attacks on President-elect Donald Trump, saying the former Republican congresswoman from Wyoming should be applauded for her public service in branding him “unstable,” “depraved,” and “cruel” amongst other insults.

“I expect people in government to do the right thing. Public service is about public service. It’s not about your career. It’s not about your ego. Your four years is your four years,” the former Yellowstone star said Monday during a live, town-hall edition of “The Michael Smerconish Program” on SiriusXM.

He went on to say that he wants to be “popular” in the work he does, but that he values being relevant and taking a moral stance above all else.

“I’m very proud of Liz Cheney,” he added. “I found a person completely at odds with one side willing to stand up. We should applaud her. We should protect her.”

“This woman should never be threatened and neither should anybody that stands up in America, because we admire the people of the Revolutionary War that stood up,” Costner added.

“So when someone stands up — even if we don’t — we can’t let her be vulnerable. As a man, I can’t — I won’t allow it. We shouldn’t allow that,” he concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, Cheney drew Trump’s attention in the days before his runaway election victory, with the Republican candidate saying she appeared eager to send troops into war without understanding how it feels.

The former president was questioning how Cheney would feel if she were the one being sent to fight on the front lines of war.

“Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK,” Trump said. “Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

She denounced his remarks in which he further called her a “war hawk” from the comfort of Washington, DC.

Costner, who backed Pete Buttigieg during the 2020 Democrat primary, endorsed Cheney ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, as Fox News notes.

That year Costner shared a photo of the actor wearing a T-shirt saying, “I’m for Liz Cheney.”

