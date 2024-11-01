Donald Trump Did Not Call for the Assassination of a Cheney, But One of Kamala Harris’s Celebrity Endorsers Did

Fomrer President Donald Trump in no way called for the execution of former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as media outlets claim in their latest anti-Trump hoax, but one of Vice President Kamala Harris’s top celebrity endorsers called for either then-Vice President Dick Cheney or his wife’s assassination in 2002.

In the violent song “Rap Game” by the group D12, which Eminem was a part of, the rapper graphically detailed how he wanted what seems to be Dick Cheney assassinated, though he does not identify the family member by their first name.

LISTEN: *LANGUAGE WARNING*

Per Genius, the lyrics are:

I’ma get snuffed, ’cause I ain’t said enough to pipe down

I’ll pipe down when the White House is wiped out

When I see that little Cheney dyke get sniped out

Light’s out bitch, adiós, good night *gunshot* (Ah!) Now put that in your little pipe and bite down,

Think for a minute, ’cause the hype just died down,

That I wont go up in the Oval Office right now,

And flip whatever ain’t tied down upside down [Emphasis added].

Some believe that this was in reference to the former vice president’s wife, Lynne Cheney, who had been critical of Eminem a couple of years earlier, according to Genius’s lyrical analysis. However, the context of the White House in the previous line points to Eminem rapping about the former vice president. The “dyke” comment can also be inferred as an insult to Cheney’s lesbian daughter, Mary Cheney.

Now, Eminem supports the same candidate the neo-con father-daughter duo do, and he introduced Harris and former President Barack Obama at a rally in Detroit on October 22.

The Harris campaign is distorting comments Trump made Thursday about Liz Cheney being keen to send troops to fight in battle without appreciation for the dangers they face on the front lines.

WATCH: Trump’s Remarks in Full Context

For seven minutes, Trump detailed how America would be warring “in 50 different countries” if it were up to her and highlighted the Warhawing of Dick Cheney during his vice presidency before wondering how pro-war Liz Cheney would be if she were the one being sent to the front lines:

[Dick Cheney’s] daughter’s a very dumb individual, very dumb. She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, okay? Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face. You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, “Aw gee, well, let’s send ten thousand troops into the mouth of the enemy.” But she’s a stupid person.

The Harris campaign and legacy media outlets attempted to spin the comments into meaning Trump was calling for Cheney to be brought before a “firing squad.”

Zack Beauchamp, a senior correspondent for left-leaning Vox, debunked the false narrative.

“Folks, Trump didn’t threaten to execute Liz Cheney. He actually was calling her a chickenhawk, something liberals said about her for ages,” he wrote.

“Look at the context — Trump is talking about giving her a weapon. Typically, people put in front of firing squads aren’t armed,” he added.