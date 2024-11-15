Taylor Swift Sees ‘Eras’ Tour Ticket Prices Plummet Following Trump Victory

Taylor Swift, who endorsed Kamala Harris for president, is reportedly seeing ticket prices fall for the latest leg of her “Eras” tour, which will play in Toronto this week — in some cases, prices have dropped by hundreds of dollars.

The series of concerts will mark Taylor Swift’s first “Eras” performances since President-elect Donald Trump decisively trounced Kamala Harris in the election last week, winning both the electoral and popular votes.

In a report published by the New York Post, tickets now start at $991, before fees, while just three days ago, the lowest price was $1,321 before fees, based on searches carried out on Vivid Seats. That represents a decline of more than $300 — a sign of weaker-than-expected demand.

Prices are subject to constant fluctuation due to on-demand pricing algorithms.

Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in September, timing the announcement for maximum media impact just minutes after the presidential debate on ABC News. Her endorsement was trumpeted by the corporate news media as an electoral game-change — the Holy Grail of celebrity endorsers, thanks to her preternaturally faithful fanbase and her ability to command media coverage.

But even she seemed less than gung-ho for Kamala, telling her fans: “Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”

In a sign of declining celebrity power as political influencers, polls showed that Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris didn’t energize voters as much as Democrats had hoped.

Only 6 percent of respondents in a ABC News/Ipsos poll said the pop star’s endorsement of Kamala Harris made them more likely to vote for her. Meanwhile, 13 percent said it made them less likely to support her, with the vast majority of 81 percent saying it made no difference.

A separate YouGov poll also found that Swift’s endorsement wasn’t working the magic the left had anticipated.

Ultimately, celebrities failed to get Kamala Harris across the finish line despite the campaign’s enormous expenditures to stage concerts with stars including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Taylor Swift never appeared with or performed for Kamala Harris, putting out her endorsement on social media.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com