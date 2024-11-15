Actor Sylvester Stallone celebrated President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in a speech at Mar-a-Lago, referring to him as “the second George Washington.”

The Rocky star addressed the assembled guests and likened Trump to a “mythical character,” coloring himself impressed by the president-elect outstanding victory.

“We are in the presence of a really mythical character. I love mythology,” said Stallone.

“His individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off,” he added. “When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. ’cause without him, you could imagine what the world would look like.”

Stallone brought it home by referring to Trump as “the second George Washington.”

While Stallone kept to the shadows throughout the election, he did show signs of Republican support through his moving to Florida.

He also showed signs of being pro-life when he talked how his mother nearly aborted him. He offered his shocking confession when speaking with his daughters, Sophia and Sistine, on their Unwaxed podcast about the new documentary SLY, which focuses on his life story.

Though Stallone described a childhood where “everybody was extremely unhappy with who they were,” he admitted that his parents were aloof and not interested in raising children. The documentary revealed that Stallone’s mother hesitated about having him and Sistine asked if that meant he felt unwanted.

According to the actor, his mother would tell him “the only reason you’re here is because the hanger didn’t work” – a reference to at-home abortions.

His mother would also tell him she would be doing him a “favor” if she opened his window so he could freeze to death “if there was really something wrong” with his brain.

“Of course, I mean, what type of mother says that to her child?” Sophia responded.

Stallone said he opted not to share about his maternal abuse in the documentary, believing “it would be too much for the audience.”

