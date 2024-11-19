Climate Doomer Harrison Ford Seen Disembarking Private Jet in LA After Promoting Climate Change Activism

Hollywood star Harrison Ford, who has publicly promoted climate change activism, was recently seen disembarking a private jet, reportedly en route from celebrating the birthday of his wife, actress Calista Flockhart.

Harrison Ford was snapped on Monday stepping off the jet in Los Angeles, one day after Flockhart’s 60th birthday, according to a Daily Mail report. The actor is a regular flier of private jets, having been photographed numerous times in the past despite his support of climate change activism.

Ford called the effects of climate change the “greatest moral crisis of our time” in a 2019 video. The following year, he said “this shit is going to kill us,” referring to what he called a looming climate disaster.

He has also backed Greta Thunberg, saying that young climate activists like her represent the “moral army.”

None of these declarations appears to have dissuaded Harrison Ford from using private jets, whose carbon emissions put the actor way above the average American’s yearly output.

Harrison Ford recently endorsed Kamala Harris’ bid for the White House, claiming that Harris and running mate Tim Walz “believe in science.” Ford was one of numerous Hollywood celebrities who endorsed Harris in the days leading up to the presidential election.

But all that Hollywood star power failed to carry Harris over the finish line, with President-elect Donald Trump winning both the electoral and popular votes.

