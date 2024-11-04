Kamala’s Close: Complete List of Hollywood Elites Telling Americans What America They Should Have

As millions of working Americans struggle with sky-high inflation, the crushing costs of gas and groceries, open borders, and rampant crime, among other issues, Kamala Harris has leaned on Uber wealthy Hollywood elites to tell them how to vote and who to vote for on Election Day. Indeed, Kamala Harris has spent the final days of her presidential campaign doing much of what she’s done throughout her campaign; relying heavily on those very Hollywood elites, surrounding herself with out of touch celebrities and even ditching a planned appearance in the battleground state of Michigan to play herself opposite Maya Rudolph on NBC’s Saturday Night Live this weekend.

In the past two weeks alone, she has shared the stage with Beyonce, Cardi B, Lizzo, Usher, Jennifer Lopez, and Bruce Springsteen — all of whom have endorsed her candidacy. This, while a litany of smug celebrities — Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Harrison Ford, Jeff Bridges, Will Ferrell, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Garner, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Elba, Cher, Eminem, Usher, Billie Ellish, Matt Damon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Morgan Freeman, Jason Bateman, Dave Bautista, Alecia Keys, John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi, Stevie Wonder, Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Michael Keaton, Bryan Cranston, Julia Louis Dreyfus,, J.J. Abrams, Whoopi Goldberg, Nick Offerman, and Samuel L Jackson, to name a few — have crisscrossed several swings states attempting to gin up support for Harris’s campaign.

Millionaires and billionaires Hollywood elites have come out hard for Harris:

Oprah — Estimated net worth: $3 billion

Taylor Swift — Estimated net worth: $1.6 billion

Tyler Perry — Estimated net worth: $1.4 billion

Bruce Springsteen — Estimated net worth: $1.2 billion

Arnold Schwarzenegger — Estimated net worth: $1 billion

George Clooney — Estimated net worth : $500 million

Robert De Niro — Estimated net worth: $500 million

Beyonce — Estimated net worth: $800 million

Barbra Streisand — Estimated net worth: $460 million

David Letterman — Estimated net worth: $400 million

You are who you surround yourself with. And for Kamala Harris, that means fabulously wealthy entertainment industry elites who have little to no contact with ordinary American voters.

Why the sudden hard pivot to celebrity endorsements?

In the early weeks of her campaign, after usurping the nomination from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris reportedly wanted to distance herself from Hollywood to avoid the same accusations of showbiz elitism that plagued Hillary Clinton’s run in 2016. As a result, celebrities played a relatively muted role at the Democrat National Convention in August, though Oprah Winfrey did appear on stage to yell “J-o-o-o-o-y-y-y-y!!!” at millions of viewers.

Of course, Kamala Harris never stopped taking Hollywood money. Studio bosses and other executives regularly shower her with cash. In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, she partied with some of them at a Los Angeles fundraiser while millions of North Carolina residents were digging themselves out of the devastation.

But as former President Donald Trump continues to build momentum in swing states heading into November 5, the Kamala Harris campaign is dropping all pretense and unleashing celebrity endorsements in a blitz of pure star power.

Here is complete list of the Hollywood elites who have publicly endorsed Kamala Harris.

Mere days after Hollywood trade publication Variety attempted to shame Taylor Swift into coming off the sideline and endorse Harris for President, the pop megastar did. Though, multiple polls showed Swift’s endorsement backfiring for her and Harris, it was a huge (if not obvious) cosign in what was the nascent stage of the Harris-Walz campaign.

Below is a complete list of the smug celebrity elites demanding working Americans do as they, and vote Kamala.

An endorsement from media mogul Oprah Winfrey can move as many as a million votes, according to Northwestern University researchers. So, the former queen of daytime talk TV lending her help to the Harris campaign was welcomed with open arms. Yet, in a safe space town hall event, replete with celebrity endorsors and softball questions, Kamala Harris still managed to turn a walk in the park campaign confab into gaffe-laden shitstorm.

Grammy-winning pop superstar Beyonce came out hard and heavy in Houston for Harris. It was all going well, that is, until thousands of Harris devotees waiting hours to see the singer hit the stage were let down hard when Beyonce’s performance was nothing more than a five minute speech — not the concert production many had hoped for.

Pop star and Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez hit the campaign stage for Harris and launched a wild smear against former President Donald Trump, calling him “the biggest adversary America has internally ever had.”

C-SPAN

Bruce Springsteen, billionaire movie mogul Tyler Perry, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and director Spike Lee all descended on battleground Georgia and put on performances that ended up being lambasted online, with Springsteen fielding the brunt of the mockery.

George Clooney narrated a Harris campaign ad attempting to persuade working class men to vote for her and abandon Trump — without telling their fellow MAGA bros. The Clooney-backed ad came on the heels of a similar one from Julia Roberts aimed at white suburban women, encouraging them to intentionally deceive their Trump-supporting husbands by secretly voting for Harris.

The Kamala Harris campaign enlisted Hollywood elites actors Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Tessa Thompson, and Brian Tyree Henry for the Philadelphia get out the vote event. De Niro made headlines for his smears and profane swipes at President Trump.

Marvel’s Avengers cast members – Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Bettany, Chris Evans, and Danai Gurira – cut a cringey two-minute ad urging people to vote for Kamala Harris.

Actor Ben Stiller teamed with Andy Cohen and Dough Emhoff on multiple pro-abortion videos, this after Stiller pledged $150,000 to the Harris-Walz campaign.

The Harris campaign rolled out a sleep deprived-looking Harrison Ford for a video in which he make a platitude-loaded speech about why he’s backing Harris.

Just two days after a Biden-Harris supporter tried to assassinate former President Trump, pop star Billie Eilish and her songwriting brother Finneas, reading what appears to be a prepared script, smeared Trump and his tens of millions of supporters as the dangerous ones, saying “we cannot let extremists control our lives, our freedoms, and our future.”

Actors Anne Hathaway, Whoopi Goldberg, and Billy Porter endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris during a “Broadway for Harris” event in New York.

The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence endorsed Harris in a falsehood-heavy interview with People magazine.

Detroit native and rapper Eminem backed Harris in the waning weeks of the campaign during a Michigan rally.

In an interview with Tim Walz, actor Jason Bateman he tossed his Tesla due to CEO Elon Musk’s support for former President Trump.

Seinfeld star Julia Louis Dreyfus made good on her promise to be “extra involved” in Kamala Harris’s campaign, starring in social media videos, stumping for the ticket, and appearing on numerous TV shows, including MSNBC.

Hollywood mega-producer and director J.J. Abrams was one of many industry leaders to publicly support the #MeToo movement. In a new campaign video, he interviewed Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff but failed to ask him about the physical assault allegations brought by a former girlfriend, who has accused Emhoff of violently striking her in the face.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston based a lot of his reasoning for Supporting Harris on her promise to expand abortion access in America.

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner has teamed up with Gwen Walz, the wife of Kamala Harris’ vice presidential running mate Tim Walz, to campaign in swing states, including Nevada.

Actors Jessica Alba, Patton Oswalt, and Emmy Rossum were among the Hollywood stars who participated in a phone bank campaign for Harris last month.

Alba was also among the celebrities, including Kerry Washington, Glenn Close campaigning for Harris in swing states, including Arizona.

Morgan Freeman narrated Kamala Harris’ biopic real at this year’s Democratic National Convention and recently told ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel “it’s time we moved on from old white men running the country.”

Pop icon Cher was a bit belated to add her name to the laundry list of Hollywood celebrities backing Harris, starring in a run-of-the-mill got out the vote video.

Jon Bon Jovi celebrated his endorsement of Kamala Harris by releasing a music video that portrays a potential Kamala presidency as a “house of love.”

NBC’s Parks and Recreation actor Nick Offerman released a election-themed music video that celebrates a senior citizen being repeatedly punched and kicked in the stomach by a group of kids because he didn’t vote for Kamala Harris, with Offerman warning people that this could be their fate if they sit out the November election.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton tired to persuade men not to attend Trump rallies in the latest indication that Kamala Harris is continuing to do poorly with male voters across the country.

Actors Jeff Bridges, Josh Gad, Sean Aston, Bradley Whitford, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Kelly, Paul Scheer, Misha Collins, Mark Hamill, and singers Lance Bass and Josh Groban teamed up for multi-million dollar fundraiser dubbed “White Dudes for Harris.”

The Hollywood elite money train got rolling for Harris’ presidential bid when actor Matt Damon and Broadway’s Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda headlined a New York fundraiser in early September.

Miranda also descended on Philadelphia, stopping by a campaign event for Harris.

Will Ferrell joined Billy Eichner ran through the streets of New York City, with a film crew in tow, and demanded strangers shout “I’m a Loud White Man for Kamala.”

Grammy award winner Alicia Keys joined former First Lady Michelle Obama at Pennsylvania rally for Harris.

Pop superstar Usher made a rare political endorsement last month when he stepped on a stage in Atlanta, Ga. and backed Kamala Harris.

Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live where he attempted to convince men to cast their vote for Kamala Harris by impugning former President Donald Trump’s masculinity.

Mumford and sons, the British band, endorsed Kamala Harris and took heat almost immediately, with a flood of people noting the band was targeted by a left-wing cancel mob that forced out one of the band members, Winston Marshall, for the crime of praising a book that exposed Antifa.

Pop stars John Legend, Pink, and country singer Maren Morris, longtime Saturday Night Live star Keenan Thompson, rapper Lil John, actors Eva Longoria, Mindy Kaling, Tony Goldwyn, and comedian D.L. Hughley all performed during the Democratic National Convention.



Pop star Lizzo delivered a speech for Harris in Detroit, Michigan, amid her sexual harassment and fat-shaming lawsuit, and said if Harris won the election, “the whole country will be like Detroit.”

The West Wing star Martin Sheen has been barnstorming Pennsylvania for days in an effort to gin up support for Harris in the all-important swing state.

Alien star Sigourney Weaver started crying during a press conference at the Venice Film Festival in Italy when a reporter asked about her character Ripley being a possible inspiration for Kamala Harris — who has yet to hold a press conference since being installed as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Actor-comedian George Lopez stumped at a rally attended by Tim Walz in Arizona, and cracked jokes about Mexicans stealing.

Radio legend Howard Stern debased himself during a softball interview with Kamala Harris, at one point telling the candidate “Yes, I’m voting for you. But I would also vote for that wall over there.”

“Fat Ass Pussy” rapper Cardi b made headlines after her Harris campaign speech got off to a horrible start, thanks to tech glitches. The endorsement was even more baffling considering Cardi B vowed just a year ago to not endorsement a presidential candidate because Joe Biden, she says, “really fucked” up America during his presidency.

“Fat Ass Pussy” rapper Megan Thee Stallion performed the aforementioned hit song during a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this summer.

Democrats rolled out a new ad starring singer Marc Anthony, who spreads falsehoods and plays the race card in an apparent effort to scare his fellow Latinos into voting for Kamala Harris.

Actor Sam Elliott joined forces with The “Never Trump” political action committee Lincoln Project in an effort to help alleviate Harris’s vulnerability with male voters with an ad urging voters to not worry about “the woman thing.” “Be a man, and vote for a woman.”

Comedy movie star Keegan Michael Key attempted to step into a more serious roll over the weekend during a campaign event in Milwaukee, telling the crowd he’s committed to doing whatever he can for team Harris.

Actors John Stamos, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong, Jon Hamm, Cecily Strong, Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Mark Hamill, and Rosie O’Donnell all teamed up with Kathy Griffin for a Harris fundraiser dubbed “Comics for Kamala.”

Harris spent

her 60th birthday on the campaign trail in battleground Georgia attempting to shore up black voter support with the help of Stevie Wonder, who sang Happy Birthday to Harris before hitting campaign events in the state.

Barbra Streisand got behind Harris, joined as a guest speaker at a Jewish Women for Kamala Harris Call earlier this year.

R&B legend Smokey Robinson attacked women and minorities who who plan to vote for former President Trump in a video in which he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson also hit the Peach State for Harris doing his best to convince voters in the swing state to vote for the Democratic nominee.

Hollywood star Sally Field claimed Kamala Harris stands for democracy even though she didn’t receive a single vote in the Democratic primary.

Actors Rob Reiner, Jamie Lee Curtis, Julianne Moore, Cynthia Nixon, George Takei, Mia Farrow, Alyssa Milano, George Takei, Sandra Bernhard, JohnCleese, Michael Ian Black, Piper Perabo, and horror author and producer Stephen King all took to social media after it was clear Kamala Harris had secured the Democratic nomination.

Oscar-winner Julianne Moore declared, “This is such exciting news! I cannot wait to vote for this ticket.”

Oscar0-winner Jamie Lee Curtis also expressed her enthusiasm.

Numerous other celebrities and Hollywood elites also shared their excitement over Walz.

Netflix star Alyssa Milano also gushed over Kamala’s veep pick.

Rob Reiner called on fellow Democrats to “kick ass!”

<em>Star Trek</em> actor George Takei called Walz a “winner.”

HBO’s <em>Sex and the City</em> star Cynthia Nixon declared, “I’m Walzing on air!”

Netflix star Mia Farrow called Walz “awesome” and “irresistible.”

Filmaker Michael Moore said he’s “so hopeful” about a Harris presidency, and said her’s would be the “most progressive” White House in history.

Actors Jane Fonda and Bette Midler teamed up to help host a “Elders for Kamala” fundraising Zoom event.

The Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay backed Harris, saying she will “uphold our laws and freedoms.”

ABC’s Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph demonized former President Donald Trump during a recent speech at a black church in Philadelphia where she compared Trump to the New Testament figure Barrabas — the criminal chosen by the people to be released over Jesus Christ.

Rapper GloRilla put on a Harris campaign event performance that ended up getting mocked hard as it was heavily censored due to the rapper’s profanity-laced lyrics.

In what reads like a parody of a celebrity endorsement but is apparently completely serious, former Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has enthusiastically thrown her support behind Kamala Harris, claiming that the Vice President’s skills as an amateur cook prove she could be a “great” president.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Matthew Modine said of voting for Harris: “When we think of the U.S. president, we think of him as a father figure. Well, now it’s time for a mother: Kamala.”

Actress Aubrey Plaza endorsed Kamala Harris, playing on Taylor Swift’s singles cat lady endorsement meme.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com