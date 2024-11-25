‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson: Supporting Trump Has Become ‘Kind of Cool’

Willie Robertson, the star of the Duck Dynasty television show, pointed out that supporting President-elect Donald Trump has become “kind of cool.”

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Robertson revealed that he thought Trump was going to win the presidential election over Vice President Kamala Harris, noting that he called the election at “8:33 Central Time.” Robertson added that the energy surrounding Trump “felt like it did” in 2016 and noted that people “weren’t ostracized as much” for supporting Trump.

“I called it at 8:33 Central Time that night,” Robertson revealed. “When I saw Virginia and North Carolina sitting sober. Virginia was close … I was like, it’s over.”

Robertson added that while he “wasn’t sure about North Carolina,” he noted that Trump was “winning” Virginia “early on.”

“I had a good sense about it,” Robertson added. “It felt like it did in ’16. I was just kind of looking at the culture and looking at what people were saying. I was just like, ‘He’s got a lot of people that are…’ you know, because it wasn’t as weird as it was before. Now it’s kind of cool; it was like you weren’t ostracized as much.”

Trump ended up winning the presidential election over Harris and won all seven swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Robertson pointed out that in 2020, “people did not like” Trump, adding that he had predicted Trump would win the 2020 presidential election over President Joe Biden due to the economy being “strong” and the United States not being “in a war.”

“I remember that year somebody asked me who I thought was going to win, and I said, ‘Trump,'” Robertson added. “I said, ‘Trump’s got this. There’s no way he can lose. The economy’s strong, we’re safe, we’re not in a war.’ I said, ‘That’s it. That’s game over.’ I said, ‘Unless something really weird happens.'”

In the 2016 presidential election, Robertson endorsed Trump and praised Trump as being a “real leader” who represented “success and strength.”