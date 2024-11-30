The drummer who formerly played for the band My Chemical Romance was found dead at 44 years of age.

Law enforcement sources said Bob Bryar was found dead inside his home in Tennessee on Tuesday, TMZ reported on Friday.

The last post on what appears to be his X account was issued on November 4, which was also the last day he was seen alive.

“There is no foul play suspected, we’re told, because all of Bryar’s weapons and music equipment in the home were left untouched,” the TMZ article read.

“Animal Control came to the house after the body — which we’re told was badly decomposed — was discovered and took two dogs away. The medical examiner is investigating the cause and manner of Bryar’s death,” it continued.

An image shows Bryar with the band whom he played for from 2004 until 2014:

After leaving the band, Bryar reportedly admitted experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“While My Chemical Romance is scheduled to go on tour next year, Bob was not part of the group coming back to play. To date, he’s the longest-tenured drummer in band history,” the TMZ report said.

In the mid 2000s, the band’s popularity rose because of its songs, including “Famous Last Words,” “Welcome to the Black Parade,” and “Teenagers,” 9 News reported on Saturday.

“Bryar, who was born in Chicago, started playing drums at a young age and performed in his school’s marching and jazz bands. After graduation, he studied for a degree in sound engineering at the University of Florida,” the outlet said.

Following his exit from the band, Bryar reportedly wrote on social media that leaving the band made him feel “depressed, angry, suicidal,” according to USA Today.

“He had spent the last several years working with animal rescue efforts,” the article stated. It also noted that Bryar’s musical talents influenced the emo and alt-rock music scene.

Social media users expressed their grief over the loss, one person calling it “heartbreaking” while someone else said, “An absolute LEGEND from one of my favorite bands. Your talent will forever be remembered.”