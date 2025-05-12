Shedeur Sanders Thankful for Trump’s Support During NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump for supporting him as he slipped into the fifth round of the NFL draft last month.

As Breitbart News reported, Sanders, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, No. 144 overall, despite heavy prospects after a successful season as quarterback for Colorado. As he slipped into the second round, the president voiced his disappointment on Truth Social.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness,” Trump wrote.

“He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Sanders said he was “truly thankful” that the president supported him.

“I was truly thankful. I was truly thankful for it,” Sanders said. “Including him, there’s a lot of fans, a lot of people in barbershops, a lot of hairstylists, a lot of fans of me and of my craft and of my family that was there to support. I was just thankful that I have that foundation overall. As people, we could all come together as one.”

As noted by Fox News, Sanders is now one of five quarterbacks on the Cleveland Browns roster — a team that does not yet have a clear starter after Deshaun Watson “ruptured an Achilles tendon in January for a second time after he underwent surgery on that same tendon in October 2024.”

According to sports commentator Boomer Esiason, NFL owners “torpedoed” his draft chances due to his alleged arrogance and entitlement.

“When you listen to this kid talk, right prior or at the combine, about how if you want a new culture in your locker room, I’m the guy to do that, I can turn it around, he’s very high on himself, and I think he’s very off-putting to many, many coaches and general managers in the league,” Esiason said on his WFAN show.

“I’m telling you right now, and I know this after talking to three different personnel people in the NFL this weekend, they didn’t even have him on their board. They took him off, and they took him off because the owner said, ‘Take him off, I don’t want that guy. I don’t want this … entitled person on our team,’ and I don’t blame them,” he added.

Since the NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders has received an outpouring of grassroots support with the top-selling rookie jersey.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.