South Carolina: Six Illegal Migrants Charged with Murdering Woman

Six migrants reportedly caught in the United States illegally have been charged with the random shooting death of a woman in South Carolina.

The shooting occurred on Riverside Road near the town of Lancaster at night during an alleged robbery attempt. Larisha Sharell Thompson, age 40, was found shot to death in her car. Per WCNC:

Sheriff Barry Faile said that three adults were arrested and three juveniles were detained for their alleged involvement in the death of Larisha Sharell Thompson on May 2. Thompson, 40, was found shot to death in her car along Riverside Road. Thompson, who is from Lancaster, left her house earlier that evening and was traveling to Rock Hill, according to her family. They lost contact with her and searched the area. Her car was found about seven miles from her home, with her body still inside.

Those charged, Honduran nationals, reportedly migrated to the United States illegally from an unknown entry point. The suspects range from age 13 to 21.

Updated May 12, 2025Homicide – Riverside Road The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that… Posted by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office SC on Monday, May 12, 2025

“We have six individuals who weren’t supposed to be here,” Faile said. “They took the life of an innocent lady.”

According to the Herald, the same group of people “burglarized a nearby Van Wyck Mart store days earlier on April 30.”

Investigators were abled to match ballistics evidence from the store to the bullets found inside Thompson’s car. At least one suspect, 21-year-old Asael Aminadas Torres-Chirinos, was allegedly linked to both crime scenes.

“Torrest-Chirinos was taken into custody at his home last Thursday. During a search of the house, detectives said they recovered the handgun that was fired during both incidents, including the homicide,” noted WCNC.

Deputies have alerted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the six suspects face possible deportation under federal immigration laws.

