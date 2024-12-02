Actor Henry Winkler Celebrates Joe Biden Pardoning Hunter Biden

A clearly delighted Happy Days star Henry Winkler on Monday was quick to add his seal of approval to President Joe Biden’s granting of a surprise pardon to his son Hunter.

Taking to social media site X – formerly known as Twitter – Winkler issued two single words of acclamation for the president, saying: “thank goodness.”

Hunter, who had pleaded guilty to tax violations and been convicted on firearms-related charges, was pardoned by his father Sunday night before the latter left for a tour of Africa, as Breitbart News reported.