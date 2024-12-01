Joe Biden Makes History as First President to Pardon His Criminal Son  

President Joe Biden spent his final days in office rolling out a full and complete pardon of his criminal son, Hunter Biden.

“I will not pardon him,” Joe Biden said in June after a jury found him guilty on three federal gun charges.

NBC News reported on the pardon:

The decision marks a reversal for the president, who has repeatedly said he would not use his executive authority to pardon his son or commute his sentence. The pardon comes ahead of Hunter Biden’s Dec. 12 sentencing for his conviction on federal gun charges. Hunter Biden also is set to be sentenced in a separate criminal case on Dec. 16, after pleading guilty in September on federal tax evasion charges. … President Biden has discussed issuing a pardon for his son with some of his closest aides since at least Hunter Biden’s conviction in June, two people with direct knowledge of the discussions about the matter said. They said a decision was made at the time for the president to publicly say he would not pardon his son even though doing so remained on the table.

Hunter Biden issued a statement Sunday, saying his “mistakes,” which were done “during the darkest days of my addiction,” were “exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport”:

