Charlamagne tha God Blasts Democrats over Hunter Biden Pardon: ‘Stop Acting Like You’re the Pure Party’

Radio host Charlamagne tha God has blasted Democrats over President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter after previously promising he wouldn’t, saying Democrats should stop acting like they occupy the moral high ground.

Charlamagne tha God sounded off on the Democrat party during Monday’s episode of “The Breakfast Club” radio show.

“I just want Democrats to stop acting like they are on this moral high ground politically, when they have shown us they’re not,” he said, noting that the party also rigged its own primary process this election cycle twice — first, to benefit Joe Biden and then to anoint Kamala Harris.

“Stop acting like you’re the pure party.”

Charlamagne tha God recently blasted Democrats and the corporate news media for using dishonest rhetoric like “fascist” and “threat to democracy” when describing President-elect Donald Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, President Biden has rolled out a full and complete pardon of his criminal son, Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden issued a statement Sunday, saying his “mistakes,” which were done “during the darkest days of my addiction,” were “exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport.”

The pardon comes after President Biden explicitly said he wouldn’t pardon his son.

