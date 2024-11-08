Charlamagne Tha God Blasts Liberals for Suddenly Dropping ‘Fascist’ and ‘Threat to Democracy’ Rhetoric Against Trump

Radio man and podcaster Charlamagne Tha God has found it odd that leftists have suddenly dropped all the rhetoric attacking Donald Trump as a “fascist” and a “threat to democracy” since he won the election in a massive victory on Tuesday.

During his “The Breakfast Club” show on Friday, the podcaster blasted liberals for their sudden turn toward “optimism” in their post-election comments and wondered if they have been insincere from the beginning that Trump is a “threat to democracy.”

“I will say this: I’m glad everybody’s having a sense of optimism because the reality is we have no choice, because we’re here now,” he said on Friday. “Donald J. Trump is going to be the 47th president of the United States of America, like it or not, and we all hope for the best for this country. That’s all we can do.”

Yet, something struck him as curious.

“But don’t y’all find it strange that now that he’s won, they’re not calling him a threat to democracy?” he asked. “They’re not calling him a fascist … I would think that, if you really believe that, then somebody’s speech would be about how America effed up and how things are about to be really bad. It just makes you wonder how much of it did they really believe, or how much of it was just politics. That’s all.”

Still, Charlamagne did not go on to say he regrets employing the same shrill rhetoric of his own.

The radio man was himself one of the loudest voices calling Trump a “threat to democracy.” He warmed to the accusation back in May when he made the claim at a press conference for Joe Biden’s doomed re-election campaign.

“Let the record show, I totally agree with Robert De Niro. I am one of the people who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Charlamagne told Fox News at the time. “I think he is a threat to democracy.”

The shrill broadcaster also called Trump a “bigot” and accused all his voters of being “white supremacists.”

Despite his accusations, though, the election results proved that Donald Trump improved his standing among nearly every category of minority voters.

