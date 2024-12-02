Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Star Mark Hamill Uses Joe Biden Pardoning Hunter Biden to Trash Trump

Disney’s Star Wars star Mark Hamill used President Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter Biden to attack President-elect Donald Trump.

“Compared to the list of Traitor Tot’s pardons, hunter Biden is an absolute angel,” Hamill said on Blue Sky, the left-wing social media platform that serves as an echo chamber for leftists and has recently enjoyed an influx of users fleeing X.

In his post defending Biden’s pardon by pivoting to attack the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president, Hamill shared a link from the Office of the Pardon Attorney showing all pardons granted by President Trump from 2017 to 2021.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden said on Sunday that he was pardoning his son Hunter. The decision comes after the 46th president repeatedly said he wouldn’t.

“I will not pardon him,” Biden promised in June after a jury found his son guilty on three federal gun charges.

Then on Sunday, Biden issued a statement, declaring, “Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter.”

“From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” Biden said in his statement.

Biden went on to claim that “people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form,” referring to his son’s charges — a comment that many saw as irony or gaslighting, given the unprecedented lawfare Trump faced during the 2024 election.

“It’s funny how Joe takes the moral high ground and pardons his son while his finger prints are all over the Trump Law-fare,” one X user reacted. “He proclaimed that he always told the American people the truth. What a joke. I can name at least 20 outright lies he has told us. Hunter broke laws.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.