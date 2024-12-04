Mom Sues Mattel for Link to Porn Site on ‘Wicked’ Doll Packaging

The toy empire Mattel has been slapped with a class action lawsuit after some packaging for its new line of Wicked dolls accidentally featured a link to a porn website.

One mother from South Carolina noted the packaging included a link to Wicked.com instead of WickedMovie.com – the former being a porn site with explicit material.

“These scenes were hardcore, full-on nude pornographic images depicting actual intercourse,” read the class action lawsuit filed in California. “The products are adulterated, worthless and unfit for its intended and advertised age-appropriate audience.”

According to TheWrap, a refund was not publicly offered even though the toys were recalled on November 11. At the time, Mattel said in a statement that they “deeply regret” the misprint error.

“Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page,” the statement read. “We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information.”

The South Carolina mom who filed the suit has cited negligence and emotional distress while seeking restitution. In a statement to TheWrap, Mattel said the misprint does not affect the value of the dolls distributed.

“The ‘Wicked’ Dolls have returned for sale with correct packaging at retailers online and in stores to meet the strong consumer demand for the products. The previous misprint on the packaging in no way impacts the value or play experience provided by the product itself in the limited number of units sold before the correction,” Mattel told said. “We express our gratitude to our consumers and retailers for their understanding and patience while we worked to remedy the issue.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.