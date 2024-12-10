Jon Stewart Freaks over Trump’s Hilarious Fragrance Ad Featuring ‘Smiling’ Jill Biden

Comedian Jon Stewart flipped out after President-elect Donald Trump posted a humorous promotion for his fragrance line using a viral photo of First Lady Jill Biden looking admiringly at Trump during their recent visit to Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France.

On Monday’s episode of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, Jon Stewart didn’t find Trump’s ad funny at all, saying it was “beneath” the president-elect.

“Trump was apparently traveling with his predecessor’s wife, attending the opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral with Jill Biden,” Stewart said in his opening monologue. “It was a rare moment of conciliation. One that would have given this country hope had it not been immediately undermined by the returning president releasing an actual cologne ad belittling and sexualizing said moment.”

“You fucking won! You won!” Stewart later added. “You don’t have to push merch anymore. I find it hard to believe I’m saying this, but it’s beneath you.”

As Breitbart News reported, Trump posted to X on Monday a humorous ad promoting his line of fragrances for men and women.

The ad features a photo of Trump and Jill Biden chatting at the re-opening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday, with Jill Biden looking admiringly at Trump.

“Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes!” Trump said on X. “I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING. Great Christmas gifts for the family. Go to gettrumpfragrances.com/. Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year!”

The post includes that viral photo with the caption: “A fragrance your enemies can’t resist!”

