Donald Trump Uses Viral Photo of Jill Biden to Promote Fragrance Line

President-elect Donald Trump is using a viral photo of first lady Jill Biden looking at him to his advantage, promoting cologne and perfume and concluding that it is a scent your enemies “can’t resist.”

Trump and Jill Biden ran into each other in Paris over the weekend for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, which saw Trump shaking the hands of many foreign leaders, assuming his soon-to-be role as commander-in-chief yet again. But one of the pictures that has gone viral from the visit features none other than Trump and Jill Biden. They both appear to have a friendly interaction. But one photo stood out, showing Jill Biden looking at Trump with a face of delight.

Jokes abounded, as many social media users went on to say, “I just want to find someone that looks at me the way Jill Biden looks at Trump.”

Trump took the jokes and used it to his advantage.

“Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes!” Trump said on X. “I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING. Great Christmas gifts for the family. Go to gettrumpfragrances.com/. Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year!”

The post includes that viral photo of Jill Biden looking longingly at Trump with the caption, “A fragrance your enemies can’t resist!”

The fragrances retail for $199 each and are named after what Trump triumphantly declared to the crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania, after an attempted assassination, bloodying his ear.

That aside, Trump told the New York Post that Jill Biden “couldn’t have been nicer” during their conversation.

“It’s politics,” he told the outlet. “You have to get used to it.”