Rosie O’Donnell Melts Down over Trump as Person of the Year: ‘F**k You, Time Magazine!’

Rosie O’Donnell is having a bad reaction to President-elect Donald Trump being named Time’s 2024 Person of the. Year. “Fuck you, Time magazine!” she said.

In a new TikTok dispatch posted late Saturday, Rosie O’Donnell, still sporting the cold sore from her last video, raged against Time for bestowing President-elect Trump with its annual honor. She also defamed Trump by calling him a rapist — just one day after ABC News agreed to pay $15 million to settle Trump’s defamation suit.

“Man of the year? Donald Trump? Well, fuck you, Time magazine,” she said, raising her middle finger to the camera. “Fuck you! Seriously.” She also called the outlet “patriarchal fucks.”

Later, O’Donnell called Trump “that lying, rapist, criminal guy.”

Earlier in the full video, O’Donnell railed against that the mainstream media, claiming they have helped Trump get elected, when in fact the media have opposed and smeared him at virtually every turn.

“You’re not doing your job. And you haven’t since he came down that escalator,” O’Donnell said. “If you had told the truth about him from the beginning… we wouldn’t be in this position.”

“You normalized Trump and that’s what Time magazine did.”

