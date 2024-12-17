Pop star Madonna, age 66, sparked backlash from fans this weekend by sharing AI-generated photos of Pope Francis getting handsy with her.

Shared to her Instagram Story on Friday, the image showed the Holy Father intimately and salaciously embracing Madonna to her delight.

“Feels good to be seen,” she said in the caption.

Fans found the photos disrespectful and inappropriate.

“This is ridiculously disrespectful,” one social media user. Another called it “so weird” while another called it “creepy.” The controversy comes just a little over a year after she mocked Jesus Christ’s The Last Supper in a Vanity Fair photoshoot. As Breitbart News reported at the time:

In the accompanying interview, Madonna plays the role of victim of vicious attacks by the Catholic Church in which she was raised. In Rome, “I was fiercely criticized by the Catholic Church,” she asserts, adding that while she was promoting In Bed with Madonna, she was astounded to see herself attacked by the Church, “because it incapable of understanding how much my work was trying to produce something good.” “I quickly realized that they were the problem, not me,” she states. “They were the problem because they did not understand that my work as an artist united people, gave them freedom of expression, unity. It was the mirror of Jesus’ teachings.”

Madonna recently made headlines after she was seen eating a “Fuck Trump” cake after the president-elect trounced Kamala Harris during the 2024 election. The text written in Madonna’s Instagram Story at the time read: “trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, Bigot was chosen to lead our country because he’s good for the economy?”

