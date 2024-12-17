Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos to Meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos are scheduled to meet Tuesday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, the tête-à-tête another in the vast parade of business leaders who have already made the same journey since the election.

Reuters notes Sarandos has traditionally backed Democratic Party candidates, making donations to support outgoing President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to researcher OpenSecrets.

Sarandos did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The meeting was first reported earlier on Monday by CNN reporter Alayna Treene on X, formerly known as Twitter.

If the meeting goes ahead as planned it will just be the latest in a string of get togethers between Trump and business leader of all types eager to renew his acquaintance.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for one recently visited Mar-a-Lago and has subsequently donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund.

Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple followed suit last week while Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is expected to visit in coming days as well.