ABC News Races to Release ‘Manhunt’ Luigi Mangione Documentary

ABC News Studios appear to be leading the race to broadcast a first documentary special addressing the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and alleged shooter Luigi Mangione, with Variety reporting the effort will be rushed to air Thursday night.

The outlet notes the one-hour special “Manhunt: Luigi Mangione and the CEO Murder — A Special Edition of 20/20,” will air at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Variety reports the special, which will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu, features an exclusive voice recording of Mangione as he discusses his travels through Asia, according to the studio. It outlines per the logline:

The one-hour film takes a deep dive into a story that riveted the nation, providing a minute-by-minute investigation of the cold-blooded execution of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the shocking social media backlash that turned the alleged murderer into a folk hero for some. In an exclusive audio recording of his voice, Luigi Mangione will be heard clearly on national television as he speaks about his travels through Asia. The special also reveals new details about the hunt for the suspect, examines what may have driven alleged killer Luigi Mangione to murder, and profiles new reporting on the writings found in Mangione’s backpack, what police are calling a handwritten confession criticizing the healthcare system, and the three ominous words written on the shell casings.

ABC’s effort is the fourth to cover the shooting.

Variety says other efforts include Anonymous Content and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Prods pursuing a documentary about the story; one from “Amanda Knox” doc filmmaker Stephen Robert Morse; and a special from Investigation Discovery, “Who Is Luigi Mangione?” set to premiere in February.

News of the documentary comes after Mangione was charged with murder as an act of terrorism after prosecutors upgraded the complaint against him in New York on Tuesday, as Breitbart News reported.

A grand jury indicted Mangione on 11 counts, including first-degree murder and murder as a crime of terrorism, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told reporters.

Mangione, 26, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted on all counts.