‘Stars Wars’ Star Felicity Jones Rails Against ‘Profound Gender Imbalance’ In Hollywood

Stars Wars star Felicity Jones railed against a “profound gender imbalance” in Hollywood in a recent interview with Marie Claire.

Jones, who landed her first on-screen role at the age of 12 and caught her Hollywood break in 2011 when she starred in the indie romance, Like Crazy, told the magazine that before the #MeToo movement, the gender imbalance on set was so profound, it felt “like walking onto a building site.”

Young actresses “could get easily pigeonholed,” Jones said, adding, “There would often be descriptions relating to appearance rather than character in scripts, but I have noticed people are more conscious of that.”

The Inferno star went on to say that she believes the entertainment industry feels more balanced now, adding that a rise in intimacy coordinators has led to “more sensitivity around love scenes.”

“People are more careful, as they should be,” Jones said, adding, “There’s a lot of vulnerability in those scenes.”

Nonetheless, Jones believes there is still more work that needs to be done in ensuring female directors “have the funds to make films.”

“But it’s been an extraordinary shift,” the Theory of Everything star added.

In 2019, Jones started the production company Piecrust Productions with her brother Alexander Jones. A few upcoming projects include a television show about a woman who inherits a Formula 1 team, and a TV series called Goth Girl, based on children’s books.

Jones told Marie Claire that she is “rather partial to a pie-crust collar.”

“I wore one on my wedding day,” she said, adding that the style “was worn by Elizabeth I and it embodies strength and defiance.”

“If there’s anything at the root of the company, it’s this concept of defiance,” Jones asserted. “I think there are always expectations about how one should be and it’s about pushing back on those.”

