Director James Gunn Says ‘Battered’ Superman in His Reboot Is Like USA

Hollywood director James Gunn said the “battered” Superman seen in the beginning of his upcoming reboot is like the United States — an apparent political dig, though at whom Gunn remained deliberately ambiguous.

During President-elect Donald Trump’s first term in the White House, James Gunn made his negative feelings about the commander in chief crystal clear by repeatedly insulting and ridiculing Trump on social media.

In a Q&A session Thursday following the unveiling of the new Superman teaser, James Gunn was more circumspect, speaking in vague terms about his vision for the superhero movie.

“We do have a battered Superman in the beginning,” he said, according to a Variety report. “That is our country.”

He continued: “I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs, their politics, are doing their best to get by and be good people — despite what it may seem like to the other side, no matter what that other side might be. This movie is about that.”

He then appeared to reference Trump: “It’s about the basic kindness of human beings, and that it can be seen as uncool and under siege [by] some of the darker voices are some of the louder voices.”

The Superman teaser begins with a sequence showing the Man of Steel falling to Earth, his bloody and battered body impacting a snowy tundra like a meteor.

The Warner Bros. movie, which stars David Corenswet in the title role, is set to open July 11.

James Gunn repeatedly assailed Trump on social media during the president’s first term in office.

In one bonkers post from 2018, Gunn claimed that President Donald Trump secretly hoped for the murder of American citizens at the hands of illegal aliens to help boost his popularity.

“You KNOW Trump wakes up every morning hoping more kids are murdered by immigrants so it will help him in the polls,” Gunn claimed.

James Gunn was fired by the Walt Disney Company that same year following a series of tweets in which the filmmaker made disturbing jokes about pedophilia.

He was re-hired by Disney the following year to direct Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

