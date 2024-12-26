Hudson Meek, ‘Baby Driver’ & ‘Found’ Actor Dies at 16: ‘Hudson Went Home to Be With Jesus’

The Vestavia Hills Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances around the teenager’s death.

He was surrounded by his friends and family when he passed away peacefully, per his obituary.

“Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight,” according to Meek’s Instagram account. “His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Meek (@hudsonmeek)

Meek was best known for portraying the younger version of the main character in the 2017 action film Baby Driver.

Following his breakthrough role, he went on to star in the reboot of MacGyver.

A celebration of life in remembrance of Meek will be held on December 28.