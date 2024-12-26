Hudson Meek, ‘Baby Driver’ & ‘Found’ Actor Dies at 16: ‘Hudson Went Home to Be With Jesus’

Hudson Joseph Meek, best known for his roles in Baby Driver and Found, has died after falling from a moving vehicle in Alabama. He was 16.
Local news outlet AL.com reported the young actor sustained blunt force trauma after falling from the car at 10.45 pm., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
The teen was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on Saturday night — less than 48 hours after the coroner said he was thrown from a moving motor vehicle, further reports added.
The Vestavia Hills Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances around the teenager’s death.
He was surrounded by his friends and family when he passed away peacefully, per his obituary.
“Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight,” according to Meek’s Instagram account. “His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met.”
Meek was best known for portraying the younger version of the main character in the 2017 action film Baby Driver.
Following his breakthrough role, he went on to star in the reboot of MacGyver.
A celebration of life in remembrance of Meek will be held on December 28.
