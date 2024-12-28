Seventy-six-year-old supermodel Dayle Haddon died on Friday in Pennsylvania from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

The incident happened at a home owned by her daughter and son-in-law on the 6900 block of Phillips Mill Road in Solebury Township, the New York Post reported on Saturday, noting Haddon was found in a “detached in-law suite.”

The outlet said authorities believe a heating unit at the home malfunctioned, which resulted in the elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

The outlet detailed the incident:

First responders were called to the property just after 6:30 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of a 76-year-old man lying unconscious on the first floor of the suite, the Solebury Township Police Department said. The unidentified man was removed from the building and brought to a nearby hospital before rescuers learned that the woman, later identified as Haddon, was still inside. The model was discovered inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, tasteless, and odorless gas, per the Mayo Clinic’s website.

“Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when carbon monoxide builds up in the blood. When too much carbon monoxide is in the air, the body replaces the oxygen in the red blood cells with carbon monoxide. This can lead to serious tissue damage, or even death,” the site reads.

Crews detected a “high level of carbon monoxide” when they arrived at the scene. No one in the main house was hurt, but law enforcement said two medics were transported to a hospital after being exposed to the gas, while one police officer was treated at the scene for injuries. However, all of them were listed in stable condition following the incident.

Aerial video footage shows crews at the scene:

Police are still investigating what happened, according to People.

The outlet said that during Haddon’s modeling career, she signed contracts with Revlon, Max Factor, Estée Lauder, and L’Oréal. She appeared on the covers of Vogue, Elle, and Cosmopolitan, and also had a film acting career:

In a report on Friday, NBC 10 Philadelphia detailed Haddon’s legacy as an actress, model and philanthropist:

Her daughter, Ryan Haddon, wrote in an online tribute to her mother, “She was a woman in her power, yet soft and attentive to all. Deeply creative and curious, gifted with beauty inside and out. Always kind and thoughtful.”