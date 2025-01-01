Whitney Cummings Roasts Ailing Host CNN During New Year’s Special

Comedian/actress Whitney Cummings used the platform provided by CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live 2025 special on Tuesday night to take a swipe – or three – at both her host and a litany of other topics from the year now passed.

The 42-year-old referenced herself in one joke promoting her 2025 tour dates while also roasting far-left CNN with its fast diminishing viewership numbers.

Standing alongside hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper in Times Square, the comedian boasted she was playing “bigger and bigger venues now” following the birth of her son in December 2023.

“I thought being a mom would mean less people want to come see me. Now I’m playing like 3,000-seat theaters, which is about the viewership of CNN these days,” she said before quickly adding a qualifier by saying, “Not this show, though! All eyes are on this show.”

During her guest spot Cummings also zeroed in on politics and the bad year the Democrats had, starting with the octogenarian soon to depart the White House.

“The 2024 election fried our brains. The Democrats couldn’t hold a primary because they were too busy holding a body upright,” she said, before asking, “Are we still rolling? Am I off?”

After Cohen said, “Go for it,” Cummings warmed to her theme with alacrity with a focus on failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris

“It was amazing. The pro-choice party didn’t give their voters one when it came to the presidential candidate. Kamala [Harris] was forced on us so hard, you’d think she was patented by Pfizer—or Moderna… Oh God, Andy just gave me a very scary look.”

Cummings went on to take a swipe at Jennifer Lopez and comments about Luigi Mangione and Sean “Diddy” Combs.