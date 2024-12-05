Nolte: CNN and MSNBC Ratings Fall to Lows Unseen in Decades

The collapse of MSNBC and CNN marches into another week with both left-wing outlets hitting viewer lows unseen in decades.

As someone who makes his living riding the news cycle, I can tell you there is no shortage of interesting news. We have a presidential transition. We have talks of ceasefires in the Middle East. There’s Diddy. There’s Ukraine. There are congressional races still being called by Democrats who count ballots until they win. If that’s not convincing enough, why is Fox News drawing four and five times as many viewers as MSNBC and CNN?

Here are the raw numbers…

TOTAL PRIMETIME VIEWERS / DEMO VIEWERS

FOX NEWS: 2 Million / 237,000

2 Million / 237,000 CNNLOL: 297,000 / 51,000

297,000 / 51,000 MSNBC: 465,000 / 37,000

TOTAL TOTAL DAY VIEWERS / DEMO VIEWERS

FOX NEWS: 4 Million / 163,000

4 Million / 163,000 CNNLOL: 268,000 / 41,000

268,000 / 41,000 MSNBC: 346,000 / 29,000

If those numbers put a smile on your face, you fall under the category of “Normal People.”

It’s been decades since MSNBC and CNN have hit lows like these.

“CNN had its lowest-rated week among the key demographic of adults aged 25-54 in nearly 30 years,” gloats Fox News. “CNN had its lowest-rated week among total viewers since June 2001 during the week of November 25[.]”

More bullet points from the Fox gloat:

“MSNBC had a smaller audience among the demo than 36 other cable options”

“MSNBC’s worst week among the demo since November 1997”

Fox grabbed the “highest share of the cable news audience [70 percent] among the key demo in network history”

Since the election, “Fox News holds 73% of the cable news audience in primetime”

“Fox News thumped CNN by 407% among total day viewers and 577% during primetime viewers”

Fox “crushed MSNBC by 293% with total day viewers and 334% during primetime viewers”

Lets run through the excuses we’re hearing to explain away this viewer collapse and then knock them out one by one.

It was the week of Thanksgiving….

Okay, but we’re looking at barrel-bottom ratings unseen in decades. Over 20 Thanksgiving weekends have passed without ratings hitting these lows.

Democrats are demoralized and tuning out the news…

Okay, but Democrats were demoralized in 2000 and 2004 without hitting these lows.

People are moving to streaming…

Okay, but why is Fox News still attracting millions of viewers?

People now have all kinds of outlets where they can get their news…

Okay, I’ll ask again: Why is Fox News still attracting millions of viewers?

Here’s what’s changed…

For nearly a decade, MSNBC and CNNLOL hoodwinked and suckered their already tiny audience into believing that if everyone just stayed tuned until after the commercial break, Donald Trump’s demise was imminent. MSNBC and CNN bamboozled their audience 24/7 with affirmation and happy talk.

You see, MSNBC and CNN’s left-wing viewers don’t care about the lies listed below because they believe these lies further the cause…

What those viewers cannot tolerate is despair and disappointment, which is what they were set up for with the constant assurance that Kamala Harris was in the lead, she had the greatest ground game in American history, and America would never vote for Orange Hitler. That phony Iowa poll that dominated the news over the final weekend before Election Day was the straw that broke the left’s back.

Maybe those viewers will return, but for what…?

No one who watched MSNBC and CNN watched to be informed of the news. MSNBC and CNN don’t do news. What they do is assure leftists they are 100-percent correct about everything and are in the ascendant majority. It’s left-wing talk radio with pictures.

How many times have “the walls closed in” on Trump over the last ten years?

MSNBC and CNN’s core audience have touched the stove too many times. And at least for now, they are done getting burnt.

No one likes to feel like a sucker, and there is no bigger sucker than those who believe in MSNBC and CNN.