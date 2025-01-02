Singer Wayne Osmond Dead at 73

Wayne Osmond — who was one of the members of The Osmonds, a musical group popular in the 1960s and 1970s that consisted of siblings — has died at the age of 73.

Osmond, who was born on August 28, 1951, in Ogden, Utah, and was the second-oldest of the original Osmond Brothers singers, died surrounded by wife and five children, his family said in a joint statement released Thursday.

“Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children,” the family said, according to a report by KSL TV.

“His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world,” Osmond’s relatives continued. “He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert.”

“We love him and will miss him dearly,” the musician’s family concluded.

Osmond is survived by his wife, Kathlyn, and his five children, Amy, Steven, Gregory, Sarah, and Michele.

This is a breaking news story. Check back at Breitbart News for updates.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.