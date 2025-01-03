Meghan Markle Netflix Series Slammed as ‘Out of Touch’: ‘Americans Can’t Pay for Groceries’

Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan was slammed as “out of touch.”

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex, who is no longer a frontline working Royal and has lost the “Her Royal Highness” title, released a trailer for her lifestyle series, which shows her in a kitchen baking and collecting honey from her backyard, among other activities deemed by viewers as “out of touch.”

Watch Below:

“This is probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life,” Markle’s friend actress Mindy Kaling says to the duchess in the trailer.

This lifestyle series, which is part of Markle and her husband Prince Harry’s $100 million contract with Netflix, received a slew of negative reactions in the comment

“This inspired me to run to my husband and hand him a fancy glass of orange juice. He hugged me and we laughed and oh we laughed. We felt so authentic,” one YouTube user sarcastically quipped.

“For someone who complains nonstop about ‘living in a fishbowl,’ she sure does invite people to tap on the glass an awful lot,” another pointed out.

“Has the world ever witnessed such a spectacular and prolonged fall from grace?” another asked, adding, “The descent goes on and on and on. It really is a fantastical anomaly of physics.”

“I’ve been a chef for 30+ years and I can tell by how she holds her knife and her under proofed and under cooked focaccia that she has no idea what she is doing,” another wrote.

“This comment section much more interesting than the show itself,” another YouTube user remarked.

“Netflix, you are incredible! You spent $100 million just for me to enjoy the comment section on a show I’ll never watch! Wow! That is some dedication to quality entertainment,” another declared.

The With Love, Meghan trailer also received a staggering 40,000 downvotes on Netflix’s YouTube account.

Markle also posted the trailer on X, resulting in a plethora of negative remarks in the comment section as well.

“All of this even in the trailer is highly curated, produced and out of touch,” McCain reacted in a Thursday X post. “There have been 2 terror attacks in 2 days, major wars raging and Americans can’t pay for groceries. We are a country in rage, uncertainty and intensity right now,”

“This concept is ill advised,” the daughter of late Sen. John McCain continued. “I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low income neighborhoods.”

McCain went on to advise Markle, “Do something to help people instead of your ego,” adding, “This is why the world doesn’t like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment.”

“Nobody wants to watch a privileged individual cook foods that nobody can afford right now,” another X user wrote in the comment section.

“I thought they wanted privacy. They should keep it that way,” another suggested.

“All they wanted was some privacy, and a Netflix deal,” another X user quipped.

“No thanks, I’ll support their privacy tout by not watching,” another reacted.

“Target audience is…?” another X user asked.

“Lmao. Watching fake people pretend to be authentic is so funny because authenticity is the one thing you can never believably fake, and they do not get it at all,” another said.

Another X user echoed, that sentiment, proclaiming, “This looks like the fakest thing I have ever seen in my life.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.