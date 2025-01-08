ABC Launching Weekend Edition of Far-Left ‘The View’

ABC is preparing to expand its extreme, left-wing midday talk show The View by adding a weekend edition of the show. The Weekend View will be run on the network’s ABC News Live streaming service and will include the same panel as the weekday show minus Whoopi Goldberg, according to Variety.

The show will debut at 7:30 a.m. Eastern on January 11 with a half hour run time.

The new show will be led by Joy Behar and will also feature Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro. It will be taped on Friday afternoon after the team finishes the weekday broadcast.

Karin Gilford, ABC’s senior vice president of Digital Media, says that the new show will not focus as much on left-wing politics like the regular weekday series does, but instead will be more of a “lifestyle” program.

“On Saturdays and Sundays, it’s sort of the more a lighter feel. They’re still covering all the stories of the week, but in a little bit of a different tone. So it’ll be the same show format. We’ll cover the hot topics, but it will lean a little bit more into pop culture on the weekends,” Gilford said.

“The weekends are also when everybody’s generally taking a break,” Gilford added. “So it’s an opportunity to highlight some of the stuff the show covers throughout the week, that’s maybe not always in some of those politics arenas.”

“It’s an opportunity for us to extend the conversation, give viewers more of what they love from the connection they feel for the show,” Gilford continued. “We really think Weekend View, in addition to what we’ve done on podcasting — we’ve always had a great short form and social presence for the show — is kind of the next frontier.”

The weekend show will be carried by Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps.

The regular weekday show was embarrassed time and again last year when the hosts were forced to read several on-air apologies for outrageous and false things the panel members said in previous episodes.

One of the latest disclaimers was read to the audience by co-host Sunny Hostin for misstating facts around accusations about President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

In fact, during one show in November, the hosts were forced to read no less than four legal disclaimers contradicting what some of the panel members said about one thing or another.

In yet another embarrassing moment, panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg came under fire when she insinuated that a New York bakery refused to fill her order because she is a left-winger. The bakery, though, disputed the claim and presented evidence to prove their case and demanded that Goldberg retract her accusations of discrimination.

