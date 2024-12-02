The View co-host Sunny Hostin was forced to issue another legal note regarding comments made about Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense.

During Monday’s episode of The View, Hostin issued a statement after co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, and former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin made comments about an old private e-mail from Hegseth’s mom to her son accusing him of mistreating his ex-wife. Hegseth’s mom has since defended her son and described him as being a “good father” and husband.

Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong reported that Hegseth’s mother apologized immediately after she sent the emotional e-mail.

The co-hosts also discussed other Trump cabinet picks such as former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (R-HI), former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Kash Patel, and how senators should “fully vet” the cabinet picks.

WATCH — “The View” Forced to Apologize to TPUSA for Saying They “Embraced” Neo-Nazis:

“I have a very quick statement,” Hostin stated.

“It’s not going to be that quick,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg interjected.

“Pete Hegseth has denied any wrongdoing, his lawyers said he paid the woman in 2023 to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit,” Hostin said. “No charges were ever brought.”

The legal note issued by Hostin comes as The View co-hosts have previously been forced to issue several legal notes during several previous episodes.

In one episode, Hostin and co-host Joy Behar issued four legal notes after comments made surrounding allegations about former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who was Trump’s first pick for attorney general before he withdrew his name from consideration; Pam Bondi, who Trump selected to serve as attorney general, Hegseth and former New York Rep. George Santos (R).

Hostin was also forced to issue a legal note in another episode regarding allegations surrounding Gaetz, stating that “Matt Gaetz has long denied all allegations, calling the claims “invented,” and saying in a statement to ABC News that this false smear following a three-year criminal investigation should be viewed with great skepticism. The DOJ investigation was closed with no charges being brought.”