Watch: Staten Island Borough President Demands Whoopi Goldberg Apologize over Bakery Accusation Made on ‘The View’

The controversy over Whoopi Goldberg’s accusation against a Staten Island bakery keeps getting worse for The View co-host, with the borough president now demanding she publicly apologize for claiming the bakery refused to serve her based on her politics.

Borough president Vito Fossella (R) blasted Whoopi Goldberg during a press conference held outside Holtermann’s Bakery on Friday, though he didn’t use Goldberg’s name.

“Recently someone took to the national airwaves and defamed, frankly, this family business,” he said. “We’re here to stand up for one of the best families and businesses, not just in Staten Island but in the country.”

He added: “Frankly, the people who defamed the Holtermann family should apologize … for making stuff up to suit their needs. Not everybody wakes up every day and thinks about politics.”

As Breitbart News reported, Whoopi Goldberg used ABC’s The View earlier this week to accuse an unspecified bakery on Staten Island of declining her service based on her political beliefs. Goldberg said she had put in a large order of Charlotte Russe cakes, but was told “their ovens had gone down.”

Goldberg said on The View: “It’s not… because I’m a woman, but perhaps they did not like my politics.”

Entertainment Weekly later identified the bakery as Holtermann’s Bakery on Staten Island.

The bakery has adamantly denied Goldberg’s accusation, saying they were having mechanical issues with their 60-year-old boiler when Goldberg initially tried to place the November 13 order so she could celebrate her 69th birthday on-air — and that Goldberg’s political beliefs had nothing to do with it.

The controversy is the latest misstep for The View, which has found itself in hot water a number of the times in the past for comments made by its hosts.

In 2022, Whoopi Goldberg apologized on-air in response to the widespread backlash that ensued over her comments about the Holocaust in which she said the extermination of millions of Jews by the Nazis “wasn’t about race.”

The same year, The View hosts apologized for falsely accusing Turning Point USA of being a group sympathetic to neo-Nazis.

