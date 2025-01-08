‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Kimmel Live,’ ‘NCIS’ Among Many Hollywood TV Productions to Shut Down as Wildfires Rage

As out-of-control wildfires wreak devastation in Pacific Palisades and other parts of Los Angeles County, Hollywood is shutting down TV productions and postponing awards shows as numerous celebrities and studio executives have seen their personal lives impacted by the growing catastrophe.

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night ABC show is among the most prominent shows to shut its doors. ABC has also shut down production of the long-running Grey’s Anatomy and Doctor Odyssey, according to multiple reports.

The Warner Bros. lot in Burbank was also closed due to the relative proximity to the fires in the Pasadena area, with numerous production expected to be impacted, including the new Max medical drama The Pitt and the popular Abbott Elementary.

CBS has reportedly called off this week’s production on some of its NCIS titles.

NBCUniversal said it has suspended production on Hacks, Loot, Ted, Suits: L.A., and Happy’s Place, according to a statement the studio sent to multiple outlets.

Amazon has also postponed the re-start of production on season 2 of Fallout, which was filming around Santa Clarita — an area not impacted by the fires.

Meanwhile, production permits have been cancelled for the areas directly impacted by the fires, including Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Altadena, and La Crescenta.

Hollywood had just begun its annual awards season, which normally sees numerous awards shows and their even more numerous pre- and after-parties around L.A.

Those events are now facing uncertainty.

The Critics Choice Awards, which had been set to take place in Santa Monica on Sunday, has been postponed to an unspecified later date. Friday’s AFI Awards honoring the ten best American movies of the year has also been scratched.

This morning’ s live announcement of the Screen Actors Guild award nominations was called off, with the nominees being announced via press release.

