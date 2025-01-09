Iconic Hollywood Landmarks Threatened by Sunset Fire

A host of famous Hollywood landmarks remained under threat Thursday as the fires devasting Los Angeles County and its immediate surrounds show no sign of abatement.

Two new blazes broke out overnight in the Hollywood Hills and Studio City – forcing first responders to redeploy their stretched resources to the smoldering landscape, the Daily Mail reports.

Red flag warnings remain in effect for L.A. County and much of Ventura County through the next 24-hour period.

As the flames spread, so do the elements threatened with Hollywood Boulevard now evacuated.

Breitbart News Reports on Devastating Los Angeles Fire in the Pacific Palisades

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, the TLC Chinese Theatre and the Hollywood Bowl have all been cleared as the blaze – dubbed the Sunset Fire – continues to wreak havoc.

An alert read: “A Mandatory Evacuation Order is now in place for Laurel Canyon Blvd (on the west) to Mulholland Dr (on the north) to 101 Freeway (on the east) down to Hollywood Blvd (on the south).”

Fire chiefs in California say there is no chance of containing the extensive wildfires, as high winds fuel the blaze across the Pacific Palisades.

More than 100,000 residents remain under evacuation orders because of the runaway wildfires.

Officials say that at least 1,000 buildings have been destroyed so far, with upwards of 130,000 people evacuated – including celebrities Mark Hamill, Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck, Miles Teller.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and James Woods are just two who have lost their homes, as Breitbart News reported.