‘Veep,’ ‘Seinfeld’ Star Julia Louis-Drefyus Loses Home in Palisades

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the renowned actress and comedienne who co-starred in Seinfeld and played the Vice President in Veep, lost her home in the Huntington neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, California, during the Palisades fire.

Breitbart News visited the neighborhood on Wednesday, as fires were still raging. No one is being allowed into the dangerous area except for journalists and emergency crews. But a few locals were present, and pointed out the house.

The Huntington was less damaged than other areas of Pacific Palisades, with some blocks entirely intact, others destroyed, and some with only one or two homes destroyed, seemingly at random, likely the result of flying embers.

Many celebrities live in the Pacific Palisades, as well as middle-class families and retirees. In addition to mansions, the community also includes a mobile home park — albeit one of the most expensive trailer parks in the country.

The blaze did not discriminate, driven by hurricane-force winds that intensified overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday. This author’s own house has — thus far — survived; friends and colleagues saw their homes destroyed.

Locals are irate with elected officials, principally Mayor Karen Bass, who was in Ghana for that country’s presidential inauguration when the fires broke out, and spent the first 24 hours of the crisis literally “phoning it in” from her flight.

