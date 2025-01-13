Diddy Sued by Woman Alleging He Drugged and Sexually Assaulted Her When She was 16

Disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing another lawsuit, this time by a woman identified in the complaint as Jane Doe, who claims Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2000, when she was just 16-years-old.

In the lawsuit, filed on Monday in New York Supreme Court, Doe alleges that she came upon Combs in August or September 2000, as she was leaving a lower Manhattan apartment building where she worked as a part-time babysitter, according to a report by Variety.

Combs, whose romantic partner had allegedly lived in the same apartment building at the time, was with two other men who appeared to work for him, the complaint states.

Upon seeing Doe, the music mogul asked where she was going so late at night, and warned her that it wasn’t safe, before offering her a ride, the lawsuit claims.

Doe, who did not live far from the apartment building and insisted that she knew the neighborhood and would be fine walking home on her own, ultimately accepted the ride from Combs and got in his vehicle, the suit adds.

The complaint goes on to allege that Doe became scared during the ride upon realizing the men were not dropping her off at her home, and that Combs gave her a drink to “calm her down.”

After that, Doe became “groggy and unsteady” while she was driven to a location where the music mogul raped her, the lawsuit claims, adding that the plaintiff was subsequently taken back to her apartment building and left in the lobby.

Representatives for Combs denied the claims in the new lawsuit, telling Variety, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court,” the music mogul’s representatives added.

As Breitbart News reported, Combs has been in jail since September 16 after he was arrested following a separate federal indictment that accused him of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

The music mogul has been denied bail several times after a New York judge ruled that Combs must remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits his upcoming sex trafficking trial, set for May 5.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.