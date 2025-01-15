David Spade Offers Cash Reward to Anyone Catching Arsonists During L.A. Wildfires

Catch an arsonist responsible for contributing to the Los Angeles wildfires and expect a $5,000 reward. That is the solemn promise of actor and comedian David Spade.

The 60-year-old took to his Instagram Story on Saturday to announce he would offer the cash to anyone who helps law enforcement catch individuals responsible for setting fires.

In a candid video from his car, Spade recounted his experience: “I’m out in California and people are saying there’s guys lighting fires out there, make this s**t worse. They just caught somebody, we’re pretty sure that was lighting fires walking along with a blowtorch, and they let them go.”

He then offered some incentive for his viewers. “So, if you can find someone lighting a fire, and you catch somebody, and you get the cops to bust them and throw them in jail, I’ll give you $5,000 bucks.”

The actor spoke out after a homeless man was detained by LAPD for allegedly using a blowtorch to light up discarded Christmas trees and trash in Woodland Hills, the Daily Mail reports.

Meanwhile Los Angeles called in elements of the California National Guard a s the out-of-control wildfires continue to wreak havoc through the metro area.

Its troops are tasked with preventing looting and possible civil unrest as well as helping emergency responders execute their work.

Nine people have now been charged in relation to looting in Los Angeles evacuation zones around the fire zones, the area’s chief prosecutor said Monday.